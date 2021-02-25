Space Nasa hid a mystery in the parachute of a Mars ATV, which the French father and son solved

The solution was found by changing the pattern of the two-color parachute to ones and zeros.

The United States space administration’s NASA Perseverance research robot landed on Mars last Thursday. Its landing was facilitated by a white-orange parachute, which was also evident in a video of the landing.

Earlier in the week, Nasa held a press conference about Perseverance’s coverage. Engineer in charge of landing systems Allen Chen hinted that sometimes Nasa leaves messages at work for others to find.

This after hearing an IT student living in Paris Maxence Abela called his father at Google to work in London.

“We like little challenges like that,” Abela, 23, said To The New York Times.

“We didn’t think we could solve it, but at least we wanted to try.”

The father and son uploaded a video where Perseverance lands and its parachute is well visible. They had noticed that there might be something hidden in the periodization of the white and orange colors of the shadow, and began to convert the periods into binary code, that is, ones and zeros.

So did many others. Messages began to appear on Twitter and Reddit that grew into conversations as people solved the riddle to each other.

Idean the father is the developer of a specially made parachute Ian Clark. When testing the prototype of the shadow, he found that regular patterning made it difficult to observe the opening of parts of the shadow from the video. After staring enough, Clark suggested to the project manager that he could have a little fun at the same time.

The answer was: Okay, but then there’s nothing inappropriate or something that could be misinterpreted.

The diameter of the Perseverance shadow is just over 21 meters, and 320 episodes emerge circumferentially from its center. The use of two colors had to be calculated and tested even in the event that orange and white warmed up differently and could affect shadow function.

After all, it would have been embarrassing if a research project of more than two billion euros had gone nowhere, because an engineer wanted to bring in a secret message for the sake of humor.

Maxence Abela and his father Jerome Abela sat on their machines and kept a video connection with each other. In the binary code, the Orange parts of the shadow were ones, the white zeros. After a few misguided grouping attempts, Jerome Abela found that they formed some sort of logic in the ten-unit episodes. Then it was still toil until they realized that the episodes should not be read from the shadow pattern clockwise but counterclockwise.

It wasn’t a very long hut. The father and son knew the answer six hours after they started.

Dare Mighty things.

In the shadow read the motto of Nasa’s engine development laboratory. In addition, the outer perimeter of the shadow had numbers that formed the location coordinates for a laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“Oh the internet, is there anything you can’t do?” tweeted Perseverance ATV’s chief engineer Adam Steltzner.

Perseverance, Sisu in Finnish, is the Fifth research robot sent to the surface of Mars. It stumbled as the mystery softened the descent into the crater of Jezero near the equator of Mars. The ATV had a less than seven-month flight from Earth to Mars in the back.

The Lake Crater was a giant lake area about 3.5 billion years ago. Where there was once water, there may also be signs of a past life. Finding these characters is Perseverance’s most important task.