Space Nasa had to relocate a historic minicopter flight on Mars due to rotor problems

The United States space administration Nasa has postponed the first flight of the Ingenuity mini-helicopter on Mars because of problems with testing the helicopter’s rotors.

The flight will not be retried until at least Wednesday.

According to Nasa, the telemetry data sent by the helicopter to Earth is being reviewed to determine the problem. The space administration assured that there is no major fault in the helicopter and the connection to Earth is working well.

Ingenuity is the first aircraft to attempt to take off in a motorized, controlled flight on an alien planet.

The density of the Martian atmosphere is only one hundredth of the density of the Earth’s atmosphere, making it more difficult for Ingenuity to provide lift with its rotors. It helps that gravity on the surface of Mars is only a third of the gravity of Earth.

From Nasa’s point of view, the problems happened at an unfortunate time, as the helicopter’s first short flight was scheduled to take place on Monday, at the same time Yuri Gagarin with the 60th anniversary of space flight.