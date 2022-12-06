Space | NASA dummies got closer to the moon than any astronaut in 50 years

The goal of the Artemis program is to take astronauts to the Moon in the next few years.

Nasan On Monday, the Orion capsule of the unmanned Artemis 1 flight passed less than 130 kilometers from the surface of the Moon. No spacecraft intended for space pilots had been this close to the moon in 50 years, reported the news agency Reuters.

The last flight of NASA’s Apollo program took by Gene Cernan and by Harrison Schmitt to walk on the surface of the Moon in 1972. They are the last of 12 people to walk on the Moon.

In the Orion capsule there were three test dummies instead of people. At its furthest point, it was 430,000 kilometers from Earth, farther than any manned spacecraft has ever been.

On Monday, the unmanned Orion near the Moon used its rocket engines for 3.5 minutes to change its trajectory so that it returns to Earth at the end of its 25-day flight and finally parachutes into the sea on Sunday evening Finnish time.

The purpose of NASA’s Artemis program is to deliver astronauts to the Moon later this decade, as a stopover for later expeditions to Mars.