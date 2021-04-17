Space Nasa chose Elon Musk’s SpaceX to implement the next astronaut heat module

Artemis hearings are set to use the Starship platform, a prototype of SpaceX.

The United States space administration Nasa has chosen space company SpaceX to build a heat module that will take U.S. astronauts back to the surface of the Moon as part of the Artemis space program.

Washington Post According to the newspaper, SpaceX beat Amazon billionaire in the tender Jeff Bezosin Blue Origin and the defense industry company Dynetics. The deal is said to be worth $ 2.9 billion.

Nasa’s decision can be seen as a significant sign of confidence in SpaceX, as in the past Nasa has been in the habit of hiring several different companies for its private sector procurement in case one of them fails.

Billionaire Elon Muskin The collaboration of SpaceX, founded by NASA, with NASA has borne fruit anyway. The company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to take its second manned flight to the International Space Station ISS next week.

SpaceX was the first privately operated manned flight to the ISS space station last year. The moment was significant not only for SpaceX, but also for the U.S. space program more broadly, as it enabled the U.S. for the first time in a decade to send astronauts into orbit from its own crust.

Since the last flight of its abandoned space shuttle program in 2011, the United States had been dependent on Russian Soyuz rockets, for which it has paid a high price for passenger seats.

At the request of the United States is to negotiate An agreement with Russia that in the future the space programs of the two countries would exchange passenger seats in the occupation of the ISS space station without exchanging money. This would ensure that the ISS station always has staff from both NASA and the Russian space agency Roskosmos.

The Artemis hearings, scheduled for 2024, are set to use the Starship spacecraft, a prototype phase of SpaceX, designed to carry a large crew and land on Earth as well as other celestial bodies.

The development of the Starship, designed for re-use, has not been rosy so far. Four prototypes of the ship have already exploded in test launches.

Artemis moon program the rocket is to use Nasa’s long-developed SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, the virgin flight of which is expected later this year. However, SLS’s first flight has been delayed numerous times before.

According to Nasa’s current plan, the astronauts will travel on an SLS rocket and an Orion ship to a Gateway station to be placed in the lunar orbit, where a pre-sent Starship ship would be waiting for them. Astronauts would exchange the station for a SpaceX ship that would take them to the surface of the Moon.

Donald Trumpin During the presidency, the Artemis program was set to take astronauts to the moon by 2024, but the president Joe Biden during this period this schedule is expected to be flexible.