Space Nasa approves robotic dogs for space program – Au-Spot may explore lava caves and rocky slopes on Mars

According to Nasa, dogs with sensors can replace ATVs that are too slow and big.

Dogs sometimes sniffing and patrolling the neighboring planet Mars. Admittedly, they are robotic dogs that the U.S. Space Agency, Nasa, has qualified as part of its space programs.

Robotic dogs with artificial intelligence offer many benefits for exploring Mars. They can climb even rocky terrain. The robot dog can be equipped to sniff the immediate area with cameras and sensors.

The devices are used by the dog to transmit the image to the occupied base. At the same time, it draws up a map of the surrounding area.

It can descend independently into lava caves. In them, it would explore which of the caves would be suitable for astronaut dwellings.

Nasa and a number of its researchers recently introduced the possibilities of a robotic dog At the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Society. This time it was held online.

The use of robotic dogs was discussed in a panel of geologists who pondered how to explore the lava caves of Mars.

Boston Dynamics, a company that manufactures robots and robot dogs, built a model for the Mars dog on Nasa’s order. It was named Au-Spot.

Au-Spot is a modified version of a robot dog Spot, previously built by Boston Dynamics. The spot is already on commercial product. It costs $ 75,000 in the United States, or about $ 61,000.

Television About the myth-breakers known Adam Savage is testing this commercial robot dog with video. The movements of the robot dog can also be watched in the introductory video below, which can also be watched from this link.

Here on Earth, Spot can open doors based on video. It easily climbs stairs. The dog will quickly get up if the robot developer overturns it or pushes it upside down with a stick. The dog’s legs are controlled by machine learning algorithms.

The robot dog looks pretty much like a dog and it paws like a dog. Its head does not exactly resemble the head of an ordinary dog, but the rest of the body is dog-like. Admittedly, it is painted in a warning color, usually yellow.

“ The robot dog can also identify rocks that are of interest to geologists.

Marsia three robotic dogs would be made for this purpose. One focuses on lava caves. It has a mechanical arm for moving equipment. The other two patrolled the surface of Mars.

The robotic dog Au-Spot has been tested in several awkward tunnels in California. It is taken to corridors where it has ascended up and down ramps and stairs.

The robot dog travels in the terrain. If it crashes, it will get back on its feet.­

Au-Spot maps the environment with a lid radar, which means that it mirrors the environment with the help of a laser. It also creates 3D maps with thermal and motion sensors.

The robot dog on Mars can also use artificial intelligence to identify rocks that are of interest to geologists.

In the boldest plans, dogs will become an alternative to the ATVs that the United States has already sent four to Mars. They are Sojourner (1997), Spirit and Opportunity (2003), and Curiosity (2011). The fourth and largest ATV, Perseverance, will land on Mars in February 2021.

On Mars patrolling dogs are about 12 times lighter than Moved or moving on Mars ATVs. So the dog travels faster in the terrain.

It has been estimated that it can progress at a human walking pace, i.e. about five kilometers per hour.

ATVs are much slower. The deceleration is due to the need to plan the ATV route. It must identify obstacles and rocks in advance.

“ In the caves one could find clues about the past of Mars.

The caves of Mars provide natural protection from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, which is a danger to the astronaut. The cave also protects Mars from the constant cold and the planet from severe dust storms.

The dust storms on Mars can last for weeks and are so large that they can be detected even from Earth.

Nassa researchers say hints of Mars’ past could also be found in the caves. In the wildest hopes, primitive life would have been found in the cave lumen that would have survived beneath the surface of Mars.