Space | Nasa and SpaceX are trying to send four astronauts to the International Space Station – including one Russian

NASA and SpaceX will attempt to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday, reports the news agency AFP.

The mission is named Crew-7 and is commanded by an American Jasmin Moghbeli. There is also a Dane Andreas MogensenJapanese Satoshi Furukawa and Russian Konstantin Borisov.

The US and Russia continue to cooperate in space, even as Russia is waging a bloody war of aggression in Ukraine.

The ship is scheduled to depart on Saturday morning at 3:27 a.m. local time from Florida, i.e. at 10:27 a.m. Finnish time. Another chance to launch the ship is on Sunday.

The launch was moved to Saturday to give engineers one extra day to evaluate the capsule’s components.

Crew-7’s is meant to be Elon Musk’s SpaceX company’s seventh routine flight into orbit. The first was done in 2020.

NASA pays SpaceX for the flights as part of a commercial crew program designed to reduce NASA’s reliance on Russian rockets.

Another of NASA’s contract partners is Boeing. However, it has yet to fly a crew into space due to technical difficulties and delays.

The foursome, who will go into space on Saturday, are supposed to spend six months on the International Space Station, ISS. There, they use research to find out if microorganisms can survive and multiply in space.