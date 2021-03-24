Space Metal rumbles from Mars – Perseverance ATV already gets used to the terrain on the red planet

Perseverance’s wheels rattle and the laser knocks. The roar of the winds on Mars is heard in the background.

Wheels are moving. As if they were spinning empty in a tin cabinet. The recording is like new machine music.

Rumble was recorded during March more than 200 million kilometers away, on the surface of the planet Mars. The U.S. space agency NASA announced last week two sound samples from Mars.

Experiments on Earth have tested what kind of bike can best with Martian conditions.­

The roar of the Martian wind was also caught in the jar. However, the sounds are most echoed by the ATV Perseverance. Rumble and knocking.

“If I heard that kind of metal rumble in my car, I would immediately stop the road aside,” joked according to Nasa’s pages Nasan engineer Dave Gruel. He is one of the designers of Perseverance with its microphones.

Nasan the ATV Perseverance landed intact on the surface of Mars on 18 February. Since then, its many devices have been peacefully opened from travel packages.

Valuables have been tuned and tested for the journey on the surface of Mars. Perseverance embarks on a spring journey that lasts at least two Earth years near the Jezero crater on Mars.

Perseverance progressed in tests over 27 meters in early March. The ATV’s six wheels sought a feel for the rocky terrain of Mars. At the same time, Nasa recorded the sounds for 16 minutes.

Kolinaa is wondering. It occurs when the aluminum of the wheels meets a rocky surface.

“The wheels are metal,” he recalls Vandi Verma On Nasa’s website. He is an experienced ATV route planner from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

“When you ride bikes like this on rocky terrain, it’s really noisy.”

However, if you think more closely about where and how the sound is recorded, it sounds perfectly reasonable, Gruel recalls.

Rattling the sound is produced not only by the six wheels of the ATV, but also by their suspension. Perseverance electrical equipment can also produce side sounds.

The recording includes, for example, a rustling in the background, the source of which is being investigated. Engineers don’t think the ripple is due to a hardware failure.

Perseverance has two microphones. One of them is very close to the ATV equipment and the sound is therefore in line with it. This edl microphone was tuned for another purpose. It recorded the sounds produced by the landing on February 18th. The microphone withstood the multi-stage landing of the ATV. So the air traffic control wanted to use it to grab sounds from the surface of Mars as well.

The second audio recording only takes 90 seconds. It already has the sound of nature, the roar of the winds on Mars. There is also knocking in the background. It comes from a Perseverance laser that sent light pulses to a rock on the surface of Mars.

On Mars sounds are heard and recorded in a slightly different way than on Earth.

The sounds are usually quieter. The passage of sound is affected by the fact that the density of the Martian atmosphere is very thin, about one percent of the Earth’s atmosphere. Sounds also have scientific value. The sound reflected from the stone can tell how hard or soft it is.

Now the recording of sounds is left in the background. Air traffic control is going to see you flying a small helicopter soon. The mass of the minicopter is less than two kilograms. It was brought to the surface of Mars in the platform of Perseverance.

In early April, the ATV will leave that knee-high minicopter in the open area. Perseverance is then directed to a distance of about one hundred meters.

An experiment begins, perhaps making history. The motorized aircraft rises and lands in a controlled manner on the surface of a foreign celestial body, for the first time.