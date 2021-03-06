The Mars rover Perseverance has made a round of the Red Planet for the first time. The vehicle, which weighs about one ton, covered a total of 6.5 meters in 33 minutes, as the space agency NASA announced.

According to NASA, it was a test drive. “That was our first chance (…) to go for a spin with Perseverance,” said Anais Zarifian, a NASA engineer in Pasadena, California. The trip went “incredibly well” and was a “great milestone for the mission”. She announced longer journeys in the future: “That was just the beginning.”

Started in July

Perseverance (in German: “Perseverance” or “Perseverance”) started from Earth last July and landed on Mars in mid-February. He is said to be looking for traces of previous microbial life on the Red Planet for several years. The vehicle, the size of an SUV, has a two-meter long robotic arm as well as 19 cameras and two microphones.

Perseverance also has the ultra-light mini-helicopter “Ingenuity” on board, which will be the first aircraft to fly on a foreign planet. The team is currently assuming a test flight in late spring or early summer, said NASA.