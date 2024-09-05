One game that hasn’t been in the spotlight as much but is well-known to fans is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This title, which comes from Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, will be released on September 9th and already has a launch trailer to get you excited.

Through Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players will defend the Imperium as one of humanity’s strongest warriors against the horrors of the galaxy. Those who already have the Gold or Definitive Edition can now enter the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Additionally, those who can already play will find a campaign as well as some PVE missions and some PVP duels that will keep them entertained with other users who also had early access.

Source: Saber Interactive

Across all modes, you’ll embody the brutality and superhuman skill of a Space Marine as you battle the worst the galaxy has to offer. Crush alien skulls in melee combat with superhuman strength and a flesh-rending chainsword.

Unleash heavy weaponry with the power to decimate entire battlefields and annihilate the enemies of humanity. Combine the two in a whirlwind of bloody combat as you claim victory for humanity.

We also recommend: PlayStation executive says they don’t have enough well-known IPs after Concord’s failure

Space Marine 2, what’s coming for the first and second year

Both Focus Interactive and Saber Entertainment have revealed plans for the first and second years of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

In addition to the free updates, the game will also get support for ultrawide monitors, private lobbies for PVE, and a sparring arena in September. Season 2 will see more PVE missions, a new difficulty, a new gun, and a new enemy.

Source: Saber Interactive

Season 3 will feature a new PVE mission, a new PVP game mode, new PVP arenas, a new enemy, PVE prestige ranks, and an expansion called Battle Barge. Season 4 will add a horde mode, a new enemy, and a new weapon.

Those who purchase the Battle Pass will get a cosmetic pack during September, then a Champion Pack, more cosmetics, and a weapon skin will follow during September.

In Season 3, one chapter will receive another champion pack, cosmetics, and weapon skins. Another chapter will get a champion pack. Season 4 comes with the same treatment as the previous season.

What do you think about everything coming to Space Marine 2? Are you excited? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.