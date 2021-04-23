Space Manned flight departing for the International Space Station, weather permitting – live broadcast

The flight was supposed to leave as early as Thursday, but the departure had to be postponed due to the weather.

For the international the space station is scheduled to depart NASA’s manned flight from Florida to the United States today. The flight was scheduled to take place as early as yesterday, but the departure was postponed due to weather conditions.

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and the Japanese space agency Jaxan Akihiko Hoshide arrive on board the Crew Dragon Endeavor crew capsule developed by SpaceX to the ISS station if departure can be completed today. Opposite are the astronauts of Nassa Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur.

Events can be followed live on this article throughout the day.

The United States space administration in Nassa has a billionaire Elon Muskin contracted with SpaceX to run at least six flights until the mid-2020s.

SpaceX completed its first manned flight of its own to the ISS in May 2020. It is now the second manned flight to be carried on board SpaceX.