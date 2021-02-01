Space Live: International Space Station maintenance will continue with a new space walk

Astronauts Hopkins and Glover were on their previous spacewalk less than a week ago.

The United States space management, ie Nasan astronauts will again perform maintenance work outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday. Astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover were last spacewalked on Wednesday, January 27th.

Nasa’s live broadcast can be followed in the context of this article. The operation and its preparations will take hours, so a live broadcast is expected well into the evening.

Among other things, the goal is to complete the battery replacement operation, which began in 2017.

Hopkinks and Glover arrived at the space station in November 2020 billionaire Elon Muskin aboard the Crew Dragon Resilience ship piloted by SpaceX. A total of four astronauts arrived at the space station at the time and are scheduled to work on the ISS for six months.

Monday’s space walk is fourth in Hopkins ’career and second in Glover. Astronauts are distinguished by the fact that there are stripes in Hopkins’ space suit.