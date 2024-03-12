Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Space | Live broadcast: The spacecraft will land in the sea off Florida at around 11:50 am

March 12, 2024


The ship is scheduled to land in the sea around 11:50 Finnish time.

Three a ship carrying an astronaut and one cosmonaut lands in the sea off Florida. HS shows the event live.

According to the news agency Reuters, three astronauts and one cosmonaut will end their mission that lasted almost half a year by landing. The mission has been led by an astronaut from the US space administration, NASA Jasmin Moghbeli.

In addition to him, there have been an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA). Andreas Mogensena Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and cosmonaut of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Konstantin Borisov.



