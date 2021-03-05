Space Live broadcast right now: Astronauts are doing repairs outside the ISS space station

The space walk takes just over six hours.

The United States space administration Nassa astronaut Kate Rubins and the astronaut of the Japanese space agency Jaxa Soichi Noguchi enter Finnish space from the ISS International Space Station on Friday afternoon.

Astronauts do repairs outside the orbiting station. The purpose is, among other things, to repair parts related to the heating system and the airlock.

HS shows live Nasa’s broadcast, which began at 12:30 p.m. The space walk is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m., and will last more than six hours.

Rubins and another Nassa astronaut Victor Glover also carried out repairs outside the station on Sunday.