Space Live broadcast: Astronauts returning from International Space Station land in the Gulf of Mexico at 9.57

Sunday, May 2, 2021
Live broadcast: Astronauts returning from International Space Station land in the Gulf of Mexico at 9.57

May 2, 2021
Four astronauts return to Earth after spending more than 160 days at the space station.

Four ISS astronauts from the International Space Station have begun their return journey to Earth in the early hours of Sunday morning Finnish time. The return journey of the SpaceX company is estimated to take six and a half hours and is scheduled to land off Florida in the Gulf of Mexico at 9.57 Finnish time.

SpaceX’s boats are on hand to pick up the crew from the ship landing.

Returning astronauts have spent more than 160 days at the International Space Station. They will be replaced by a crew of four who arrived at the station last week.

