Space Live broadcast around 1 p.m .: The International Space Station will make room for the next incoming flight

The live broadcast from the ISS station can be watched around 13-15.

Internationally the space station (ISS) is preparing to receive the next incoming flight. The live broadcast from the station, broadcast by the news agency Reuters, can be watched from around 1 p.m. The broadcast is expected to continue until about 3 p.m.

Astronauts are dismantling and relocating Crew Dragon Resilience, a crew capsule from private space company SpaceX, to be docked on April 22 at Crew Dragon Endeavor.

The task performed by NASA astronauts of the U.S. Space Administration Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover together with the Japanese space agency Jaxa astronaut Soichi Noguchin with.

The above-mentioned astronauts arrived at the ISS SpaceX of a ride in November 2020 in the side of the assignment. This was the first joint flight between the U.S. Space Administration NASA and SpaceX.

Nasa has a billionaire Elon Muskin contracted with SpaceX to run at least six flights until the mid-2020s.

SpaceX completed its first manned flight to the ISS in May 2020.