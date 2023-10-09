Space | Liquid leak on the International Space Station – no danger to astronauts

The leak occurred in the external cooling circuit of the Nauka module of the Russian part of the station.

Internationally the space station ISS has had a liquid leak, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

The Russian space agency Roskosmos announced the matter late on Monday. According to the organization, the leak does not pose a danger to the station’s crew.

“A coolant leak has occurred in the Nauka module of the Russian part of the ISS,” was written on Roskosmos’ Telegram account.

The leak occurred in the module’s external cooling circuit.

September at the end of the year, two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut landed on Earth after spending a year on the ISS.

The mission was supposed to last only half a year, but the journey was delayed when the Soyuz spacecraft used by the trio was hit by a small meteor. The collision caused a coolant leak that prevented the vessel from being used.

The ship was anchored to the station at the time of the collision.

Russia sent another ship to retrieve the trio, and the astronauts eventually landed after 371 days in space.

Space is one of the few areas where Russia and the United States still cooperate. By the way, the relations between the two countries are tense due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.