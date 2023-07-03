ESA, in collaboration with the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (Eumetsat) today released the first animations of the Lightning Imager on board the first third-generation Meteosat satellite (Meteosat Third Generation), launched on December 13, 2022. The Lightning Imager, created by Leonardo, is able to constantly detect lightning flashes of light in the Earth’s atmosphere, both during the day that at night, at a distance of 36,000 km. The tool features four cameras covering Europe, Africa, the Middle East and parts of South America. Each camera can capture up to 1,000 images per second and constantly observe lightning activity from space. Each animation contains a sequence of images created by collecting one minute of lightning measurements, superimposed on a single image of the Earth from the Lightning Imager. The Lightning Imager data will allow meteorologists to make more realistic forecasts of severe thunderstorms, particularly in remote areas and oceans where lightning detection capabilities are limited.

Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programs at ESA, commented on the instrument’s remarkable capabilities: “The animations show the instrument’s ability to accurately and efficiently detect lightning activity over the entire field of view area of cameras, which covers 84% ​​of the earth’s disk.” ESA and Eumetsat, together with European industrial partners, are committed to ensuring that the benefits of a highly innovative new technology can be appreciated by communities and economic sectors in Europe and beyond. The collection and analysis of lightning data will provide valuable support for the study of short-term weather forecasts and for understanding the consequences of such phenomena on climate change. At the same time, the Lightning Imager will also play a key role in air traffic safety, as lightning poses a high risk to aircraft on-board instrumentation.”

Eumetsat Director General Phil Evans said: “Severe thunderstorms are often preceded by abrupt changes in lightning activity. By observing these changes, the Lightning Imager data will allow meteorologists to gain additional severe storm forecast data.” When this data is used in conjunction with the high-resolution data from the Flexible Combined Imager, meteorologists can more effectively monitor the development of severe thunderstorms, allowing them more time to issue warnings to authorities and communities.” Guia Pastorini, Leonardo’s Project Engineering Manager for the Lightning Imager, added: “The Lightning Imager is equipped with four sensors, each of which is capable of capturing 1000 images per second, day and night, and of detecting even a single lightning faster than the blink of an eye. Thanks to the calculation capacity on board the satellite, the data is processed in order to send only the most useful information to Earth, for the improvement of weather forecasts.” The animations are only a first initial result of the Lightning Imager: currently, in fact, the commissioning of the Meteosat Third Generation Imager is underway. In this phase, the calibration of the instruments and the validation of the data are foreseen. Lightning Imager data will be available for operational use in early 2024 with increased sensitivity. The MTG satellites are built by a large consortium of European industries, led by Thales Alenia Space in collaboration with OHB. The innovative Lightning Imager was developed by Leonardo in Italy, while Telespazio provides Eumetsat with launch and in-orbit services.