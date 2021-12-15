Our aerospace giant Leonardo also deploys services and new technologies born from space activities to celebrate the first National Space Day established on December 16 by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition and coordinated by the Italian Space Agency. “Economic growth, the well-being of citizens, sustainable development, environmental protection and the international prestige of our country can all benefit from the space sector, which boasts cutting-edge technologies and services, also designed and developed by Leonardo”, underlines our great space industry in a post on the website dedicated to the event that opens tomorrow at the ASI headquarters “to contribute to the dissemination of the economic, social and environmental returns of space activities”. A “very important appointment” for Leonardo, who has foreseen the occasion various initiatives in collaboration with the companies of the Group, the Leonardo Foundation and Ctna. “Space has no borders” notes the Italian Aerospace Group and for this reason l2021 edition of # T-TeC, the Open Innovation contest in the space sector promoted by Leonardo and Telespazio, with the patronage of Asi and Esa, it was open to young people from all over the world and will be awarded at Expo 2020 Dubai. The ceremony is held on the morning of December 16 on the stage of the Italian Pavilion, in streaming connection with the ASI Auditorium where there are also the minister for technological innovation and digital transition with responsibility for space and aerospace policies, Vittorio Colao, the minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, and the president of ASI, Giorgio Saccoccia. Leonardo anticipates that the winning teams will participate in the event, leading exponents of the European and UAE space sector, including Luigi Pasquali, Coordinator of Leonardo’s space activities and CEO of Telespazio, Pierpaolo Gambini, Leonardo’s Svp of Innovation and Ip, and Marco Brancati, Telespazio’s Svp of Innovation and Technology Governance and it will be possible to follow the event from the Facebook and Youtube channels of the Italian Pavilion. Leonardo adds that for those who in the meantime want to test their knowledge on national and international space missions and their positive effects on society and on the planet, the Leonardo’s twitter page (@Leonardo_IT) organized a ‘Space Quiz’: seven multiple choice questions, one a day and which can be answered until December 16, when all the correct answers will finally be revealed.

But for the first National Space Day it will also be possible to see how satellites are born, thanks to Thales Alenia Space (joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) that abefore the doors of its Satellite Integration Center in Rome with an exceptional guide, the youtuber and science writer Adrian Fartade. Adrian will publish on his “link4universe” channels (youtube, twitter, facebook) a video with interviews with the company’s managers and engineers, with a focus on the industrial sites in Milan, L’Aquila, Rome and Turin and on the great spatial challenges of the future . Speaking of the future, Telespazio (joint venture between Leonardo 67% and Thales 33%), on the company’s social channels, it will broadcast a special episode of its T-Talks dedicated to the history and challenges of the sector, such as the development of services to combat space debris, up to future communication and navigation services on the Moon. The episode will have special guests such as Luigi Pasquali, CEO of Telespazio, Giovanni Caprara, journalist and university professor specializing in the history of space, and Mauro Canali, consultant of RaiStoria and former Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Camerino. But Space it’s not just technology and the future: it is also environment and sustainability. e-Geos (company of Telespazio 80% and Asi 20%) always shows 16 the new Love Planet Earth 2022 calendar, with the patronage of the Iyafa (International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture – Fao). e-Geos thus wants to pay homage to artisanal fishing and aquaculture with a journey through spectacular satellite images of the entire planet.

In the afternoon it is the turn of the Leonardo-Civiltà delle Macchine Foundation that

celebrates the first National Space Day with a round table entitled ‘Space, Defense, Security’ held in the Senate Library



and to which

the president Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, intervenes with an introductory greeting. Work has begun by the President of the Leonardo-Civiltà delle Macchine Foundation Luciano Violante, the Minister of Technology Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao gives the opening speech while the conclusions are entrusted to the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini. National Space Day is celebrated on December 16 and was established by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition and coordinated by the Italian Space Agency.