Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Space Kate Rubins’ calendar is clogged with meetings, gardening, and canned lunches, but espresso still comes from the most expensive coffee machine in space – such are the days of astronauts

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0

Kate Rubins admired the unique scenery seen from the ISS on her first ISS trip in 2016.­Picture: NASA

What is the International Space Station really doing? Following astronaut Kate Rubins, it survives. Her clock-specific schedule includes meetings, heart tissue research, gardening, toilet cleaning, and watching TV series. But the laundry in space is not washed.

For subscribers

In Southern Finland the sky is thus bright from early morning to evening in April and star observations are beginning to be difficult to make.

But even a couple of weeks ago in the morning sky you could see a bright spot. It rose for a few minutes over the southern horizon, glistened as the best star as it went, and then sank behind the horizon again. An airplane?

Topics related to the article

.
#Space #Kate #Rubins #calendar #clogged #meetings #gardening #canned #lunches #espresso #expensive #coffee #machine #space #days #astronauts

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Companies The American company wants to buy the listed company Nordic ID for EUR 8.1 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.