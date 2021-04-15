Kate Rubins admired the unique scenery seen from the ISS on her first ISS trip in 2016.­

What is the International Space Station really doing? Following astronaut Kate Rubins, it survives. Her clock-specific schedule includes meetings, heart tissue research, gardening, toilet cleaning, and watching TV series. But the laundry in space is not washed.

In Southern Finland the sky is thus bright from early morning to evening in April and star observations are beginning to be difficult to make.

But even a couple of weeks ago in the morning sky you could see a bright spot. It rose for a few minutes over the southern horizon, glistened as the best star as it went, and then sank behind the horizon again. An airplane?