Space Jeff Bezos’s company auctions a few minutes of space travel, the price has already risen to $ 2.4 million

Blue Origin space ship New Shepard is scheduled to make its first commercial spaceflight in July.

E-COMMERCE COMPANY Amazon’s founding billionaire Jeff Bezosin space company Blue Origin is currently auctioning seats for a space flight in July. The highest bid in the second round has risen to $ 2.4 million, or just under two million euros.

The auction has offered space for the civilian spacecraft New Shepard, which is scheduled to take off on 20 July.

Blue Origin says it has received bids from a total of 5,200 bidders in 136 countries in the first round of bidding. The first round of the auction was kept secret, so its highest bid has not been made public.

In the second round, the starting price of the place was $ 1.4 million, or just over 1.1 million euros.

New Shepardin is scheduled to pick up six passengers and rise to more than 100 kilometers above the ground.

According to preliminary data, on the flight you can experience a state of gravity and look at the ground from space for a couple of minutes. Overall, the trip is estimated to take about 11 minutes from departure to landing.

The travel auction will continue until June 10. In the very last phase, a live online auction will be held on 12 June.

Blue Origin is going race for commercial space conquest among other things Richard Bransonin Virgin Galactic and Elon Muskin With Space X.

Space X’s Starship is scheduled to take a group of people on a week-long voyage around the moon no earlier than 2023. This would be the first commercial hot trip. For the trip plans to leave at least a Japanese billionaire Yūsaku Maezawa, who has promised to pay for the trip for eight other people as well.