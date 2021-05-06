Space Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin plans to fly the first tourist into space in July – A seat for an 11-minute journey will be sold at auction

Blue Origin has competed specifically with Space X in the market for US government-commissioned and commercial space flights.

American data company Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezosin space conquest company Blue Origin has launched an online auction of the first reserved seat for the civilian spacecraft New Shepard, scheduled to take off on July 20, the company said on its website.

If the trip were to take place, this would be the first time a civilian passenger would have been able to cross the so-called Kármán border on a space flight. This Hungarian-American physicist Theodore von Kármánin the designated limit is a level located at a hundred kilometers above sea level, which many consider to be the boundary that separates the earth’s atmosphere and space.

“This seating is changing the way you see the world,” the company advertised.

The company did not specify how much the ticket is planned to cost. The auction will be held in secret and will run until June 12th.

According to preliminary data, the flight allows you to experience a state of gravity and look at the earth from space for a couple of minutes.

Overall, the trip is estimated to take about 11 minutes from departure to landing.

Billionaires Bezos’s favorite child, Blue Origin, who raised euros, is racing for a commercial space conquest, among other things Richard Bransonin Virgin Galactic and Elon Muskin With SpaceX. They have not yet announced a timetable for their civilian flying dreams.

Jeff Bezos announced earlier this year that he will step down as Amazon’s CEO. At the same time, he said he wanted to spend more time on the Blue Origin project.

Blue Origin has competed specifically with Space X in the market for US government-commissioned and commercial space flights.

Elon Muskin SpaceX won the Blue Origin tender, in which Nasa competed for a partner to hear the astronauts in 2024, although an appeal is pending against the decision, the Financial Times reports.

New Shepard has been named the first American to enter space Alan Shepardin by. Wednesday marked the 60th anniversary of Shepard’s entry into space, and the announcement was issued in part in honor of that day.

Blue Origin declined to say whether Jeff Bezos himself would participate in the flight. The flight can accommodate six people.