Epsilon rocket engine exploded during official test in Japan. The accident would have occurred about a minute after the start of the ground test, putting a new halt to the country’s space ambitions. Footage shows flames shooting out the side of the building, before it was fully engulfed in flames and the roof blew off. No injuries were reported. Back in March, JAXA’s H-3 medium-range rocket was ordered to self-destruct on its maiden flight when the second stage engine failed to fire as expected.



00:30