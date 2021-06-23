Space Jam – the cult Looney-Tunes-meets-live-action basketball movie from the 90s – is getting the retro-style video game beat-’em-up treatment for Xbox, PC, and mobile to promote upcoming movie sequel, Space Jam : A New Legacy, and it’ll be accompanied by a range of new Space-Jam-themed Xbox controllers.

According to a new post on Xbox Wire, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, developed by Digital Eclipse, was inspired by a number of fan-submitted idea picked as part of a competition held late last year. That ultimately led to the creation of a 90s-inspired arcade beat-’em-up in which Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and LeBron James engage in some basketball-imbued brawling to defeat a virtual army controlled by a nefarious AI.

“Fortunately,” explains Microsoft, “our heroes have access to a variety of moves, including a special basketball, and some rather unique Space Jam cards, to help them out.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game – Gameplay Reveal.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game launches on 1st July, and will initially be available exclusively to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on console, PC, and mobile. It’ll then get a more general release as a free-to-play title via the Microsoft Store on 15th July – one day before the movie hits cinemas and HBO Max in the US.

Microsoft’s new Space-Jam-themed controllers.

And for those that love Space Jam so much they want to grasp it permanently betwixt their fingers, Microsoft is releasing three Space-Jam-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers on 8th July, each retailing for $ 69.99 USD. Two of these – Goon Squad and Serververse – are exclusive to Amazon in the US, while the third, Tune Squad, will be available globally on the Microsoft Store and through various third-party retailers.