And official Xbox controllers are coming too.
Space Jam – the cult Looney-Tunes-meets-live-action basketball movie from the 90s – is getting the retro-style video game beat-’em-up treatment for Xbox, PC, and mobile to promote upcoming movie sequel, Space Jam : A New Legacy, and it’ll be accompanied by a range of new Space-Jam-themed Xbox controllers.
According to a new post on Xbox Wire, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, developed by Digital Eclipse, was inspired by a number of fan-submitted idea picked as part of a competition held late last year. That ultimately led to the creation of a 90s-inspired arcade beat-’em-up in which Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and LeBron James engage in some basketball-imbued brawling to defeat a virtual army controlled by a nefarious AI.
“Fortunately,” explains Microsoft, “our heroes have access to a variety of moves, including a special basketball, and some rather unique Space Jam cards, to help them out.”
Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game launches on 1st July, and will initially be available exclusively to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on console, PC, and mobile. It’ll then get a more general release as a free-to-play title via the Microsoft Store on 15th July – one day before the movie hits cinemas and HBO Max in the US.
And for those that love Space Jam so much they want to grasp it permanently betwixt their fingers, Microsoft is releasing three Space-Jam-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers on 8th July, each retailing for $ 69.99 USD. Two of these – Goon Squad and Serververse – are exclusive to Amazon in the US, while the third, Tune Squad, will be available globally on the Microsoft Store and through various third-party retailers.
