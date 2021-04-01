In 1996 it came to light Space jam, movie in which the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan shared a screen. Now, LeBron James takes on the protagonist’s skin in the new Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film, which will feature the fictional characters of the Looney Tunes, will be released on July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max, simultaneously.

In the posters that have come to light, the co-stars of LeBron James are announced. Along with the NBA player will be the characters of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Pato Lucas, Tweety, Roadrunner, Speedy González and Taz; Malcolm D. Lee is the director of this sequel to Space jam.

In the animation you can see the Advances in cinema since the first movie was made until now. Animated characters will be rendered in 3D. It is a production that has been kept under strong secrecy. The recordings were very long, as they had to be adjusted to the schedules of training and LeBron James games in the regular league.

In the cast of Space jam too will be some NBA players like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma, in addition to the WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters around the world under great expectation, for the fans of the first film, and for the ribbon left then by Michael Jordan and the team.