This Saturday, and as promised, the first preview of Space Jam: A New Legacy. This movie is a sequel to the 1996 original, only instead of Michael Jordan who enters the scene is Lebron James.

He not only acts like himself, but is also a producer. Apparently, this film is a mixture of traditional 2D animation with 3D. Or so this first teaser suggests, which shows its premise.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is full of references

The plot centers on James and his young son Sun. The latter wants to be a videogame designer, and that motivates differences between the two.

By chance of fate they end up in a strange world of Virtual reality due to the intervention of AI-G Rhythm, a malicious algorithm played by the actor Don cheadle.

In order to escape from this alternative world, it is necessary for this basketball player to win a game of the same sport.

‘It’s a kid’s movie’ – Space Jam director explains Lola Bunny redesign

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lebron James must form a team with Looney tunes, as they are Bugs bunny, Daffy duck, Porky Pig and Lola bunny. In that sense this film is similar to its predecessor.

However, the director Terence nance took the opportunity to jam – literally – this tape with cameos and references to all the intellectual properties of Warner Bros. That is what is appreciated in the advance that we bring you.

Even LeBron James becomes a cartoon

‘Looks like Ready Player One’ It is a comment that travels the social networks after seeing this preview, and there is some truth in that.

The same can be seen to the characters of the Mechanical orange next Yogi bear or The Flintstones, or up to two different versions of Catwoman.

Also to Iron Giant and even to Mr. Freeze, although not interpreted by Arnold schwarzenegger. Surely there will be someone who will find all the references.

According to plan Space Jam: A New Legacy It will premiere on July 16 in the United States. Not only in cinemas, but also through HBO Max.

Depending on the situation with the pandemic of the coronavirus its distribution between countries will vary. So be on the lookout. Will this tape be able to surpass its predecessor? That remains to be seen, but since the 3D models are not completely convincing.

Source.



