Space jam 2 is the movie most anticipated by Looney Tunes fans, since it will bring the real world together with the cartoon world to offer a spectacular adventure like its predecessor did in the past. On this occasion, LeBron James, NBA star, will be the protagonist of the story.

According to the official synopsis, the athlete and his son visit Warner Bros Studios, but are trapped in their fictional world. To save his little one and win an epic basketball game, the athlete will have the support of the Looney Tunes, including Lola bunny.

The character had already generated comments on social networks due to his new less sexualized design, according to detractors of the previous version. Now, she’s making headlines again for the actress chosen to bring her to life: Zendaya, known for Spider-Man and Euphoria.

Lola, before and after a decade. Photo: Composition / Warner

For his part, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Malcolm D. Lee was very happy with the decision. In addition, he defended the reasons that led him to redesign Lola.

“It was not politically correct,” he said of the 1996 film. “This is a children’s movie. It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there is a long history of that in cartoons, “he explained to the specialized medium.

Space Jam 2 Trailer

After this, the filmmaker set out to reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters. “We reworked a lot of things, not just their appearance (…). For us it was like: ‘We are going to strengthen her athletic prowess, her leadership skills and make her a character as complete as the others,’ “he said.

Space jam 2 – release date

Production began filming in 2018 and ended on September 14, 2019. After the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros decided to schedule the release date for July 16, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max.