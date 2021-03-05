Space Jam 2 is the long-awaited film that will have LeBron James and the Looney Toones in action . The new sequence from the original 1996 film starring Michael Jordan revealed shocking images and also already have a release date.

It was the magazine Entertainment Weekly who presented the preview in photos and also statements from LeBron James, who will put basketball back on the big screen. Here we tell you more details.

Space Jam 2 release date

Almost 25 years after the first movie, this new story starring the Los Angeles Lakers star alongside the Looney Tunes, will hit theaters and on the platform. HBO Max the July 14, 2021 . Although the production began its filming in 2018 and ended on September 14, 2019, they established that the release date is this year under the command of Ryan Coogler.

What do we know so far about Space Jam 2?

Space Jam is one of the sports films of all time, starring historical NBA players. Recreated together with the cartoon characters that have marked the childhood of millions around the world, Bugs and company return to the big screen.

In the first movie of Space jam, Michael Jordan He was recruited by Bugs and Lucas after a group of little aliens challenged them to a basketball game. The Looney tunes they had to turn to Jordan after the Monstars stole the talents of some of the best players of the year and became giants.

For this second part, Lebron James, who grew up watching Space Jam, wants to give a new generation the opportunity to have an unforgettable “game of the century” with the Looney Tunes and new enemies, and for that they needed a special uniform. It is a colorful uniform, using turquoise tones to make a contrast with the famous logo of the Tune Squad.

First images of Space Jam 2

The first images of the long-awaited filming came to light, in which LeBron James and Anthony Davis are seen with Klay Thompson. Many are waiting for the premiere on July 14.

Photo: Twitter / LeBron James

Photo: Twitter / LeBron James

Photo: Twitter / LeBron James

Photo: Twitter / LeBron James

Who will be the basketball players who will participate?

Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson they will be part of the cast of the second block together with the WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike. They won’t be the only NBA and WNBA players to appear. Each of them had the opportunity to train on a court specially built by the production company during the recording of their respective scenes.

What will Space Jam 2 be about?

According to the synopsis “During a trip to the Warner Bros studios, NBA superstar LeBron James and his son are accidentally trapped in a world containing all of Warner’s stories and characters, under the control of an all-powerful force called ‘AI G ‘(Don Cheadle). With the help of Bugs Bunny, filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as he recruits the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. To get back home, LeBron and the Tunes have to unravel ‘AI G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super versions of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA, while the whole world watches. “