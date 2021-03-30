Space jam It is one of the most acclaimed children’s films from Warner Bros, since it fused animation and live action like few before. Michael Jordan’s involvement elevated the film as a cult play that eventually got a sequel.

After 25 years, another great NBA star will be the protagonist of the second part: LeBron James, who will also have to win a basketball game against aliens to save the world. Expectations are high, as is the wait for its release.

After several delays, the production of Space Jam: a new legacy confirmed on Twitter the release date in theaters and HBO Max: next July 16, 2021. This will be carried out only for the United States, as given to know previously in the official accounts of the film.

What will Space jam 2 be about?

Space jam: a new legacy tells of LeBron James and his son’s journey to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, LeBron must rescue his lost little one and win an epic basketball game.

The film will direct Terence Nance and Ryan Coogler. Additionally, other NBA and WNBA stars will be cast: Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.