25 years after the first installment, comes Space Jam 2: a new legacy, the sequel starring NBA star LeBron James, along with the Looney tunes. The film will not only merge animation with live action, but it also promises to take the story to a new level.

The sequel tells of James and his son’s journey to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and the rest of Looney Tunes, LeBron must rescue the boy and win an epic basketball game.

Michael Jordan arrives at Space jam 2

The star of Space Jam: a new legacy, Don Cheadle confirmed that Michael Jordan will appear in the long-awaited sequel. In conversation with Access Hollywood, the actor, who plays a rogue artificial intelligence known as AI-G Rhythm in the film, mentioned that the Chicago Bulls figure will have a special appearance in the film. “Michael will be, but not in the way the fans expect,” he commented.

Space Jam 2 release date

This new story stars Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James alongside the Looney Tunes, It will hit both theaters and the HBO Max platform on July 16, 2021. Plot is billed as a direct sequel to the original 1996 film. starring Michael Jordan.

Space Jam 2 Trailer

NBA players who will be in Space Jam 2

In addition to the participation of LeBron James, other stars from the NBA and WNBA will be part of the cast. In the first group we can find Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson. In the second we have Diana Taurasi, as well as sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.