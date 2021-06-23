Beat’em up action with retro graphics and cooperative multiplayer in this game based on A New Legacy.

At the end of 2020 an Xbox initiative proposed to Space Jam fans that they give ideas to create an arcade video game based on the new movie starring Bugs Bunny, LeBron James, and today we already have the first -and brief- trailer of Space Jam: A New Legacy, a beat’em up with retro graphics for up to three players, who will be able to play some of the main characters from the new movie.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game features beloved Looney Tunes characters, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, alongside new Tune Squad member LeBron James, as they take on the Goon Squad in a crazy basketball beat’em up“says the description of this video published by Xbox itself.

LeBron, Lola and Bugs star in this crazy basketball beat’em upAlthough it does not reveal much, it does seem that Space Jam: A New Legacy will be quite traditional in the way of presenting its combats against waves of enemies, which we can defeat with punches, kicks and special abilities unique to each character. LeBron James, for example, uses a basketball to “clear” the screen of enemies.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

The video game will be released July 1 exclusively on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The rest of the players will have to wait until July 15 to download this title developed by Digital Eclipse, whose launch will coincide with the Space Jam 2 premiere in theaters around the world. We remember that you can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate these days by paying one euro for the first three months subscription.

More about: Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, Digital Eclipse, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.