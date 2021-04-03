After 25 years from the first delivery, it arrives Space jam: a new legacy, the sequel starring NBA star LeBron James, along with the Looney Tunes. Not only will it merge animation with live action like in the old days, but it also promises to take the show to a new level.

The sequel tells the journey of LeBron James and his son to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and the rest of Looney Tunes, LeBron must rescue his lost little one and win an epic basketball game.

In this way, fans await an unforgettable ‘game of the century’, in which the favorite cartoons of the small screen will deal with new enemies: the goons. As seen in the new trailer, they will be the biggest obstacle along with the villain Don Cheadle.

Who will be the basketball players who will participate?

In addition to the participation of LeBron James, other stars from the NBA and WNBA will be part of the cast. In the first group we can find Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson. In the second we have Diana Taurasi, as well as sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.

Each of them had the opportunity to train on a court specially built by the production company during the recording of their respective scenes.

Space jam 2 release date

Production began filming in 2018 and ended on September 14, 2019. After the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros decided to schedule the release date for July 16, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max.