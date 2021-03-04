The universe of Space jam will continue after the adaptation of a second part to the joy of the fans. While the first installment showed a great team between Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan, in this sequel the rabbit will join the Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James.

To maintain the expectations of the followers, the medium Entertainment Weekly recently shared the first images of the long-awaited film.

Cover of Space Jam 2. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

LeBron James and Tweety. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Bugs Bunny at Space jam 2. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

In the photos you can see the talented basketball player ready to face his opponents and with the ball in hand. Also appear Bugs bunny and Tweety with LeBron to help him in the game.

LeBron James at Space Jam. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

LeBron James and his son. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Space Jam. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Let’s remember that in mid-January, Warner Bros shared a brief teaser of Space Jam: a new legacy in which you can see the protagonist amazed by the arrival of a mysterious being.

What will Space jam 2 be about?

Space jam: a new legacy tells of LeBron James and his son’s journey to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, LeBron must rescue his lost little one and win an epic basketball game.

The film will direct Terence Nance and Ryan Coogler. Additionally, other NBA and WNBA stars will be in the cast: Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.

When is Space jam 2 released?

Warner Bros set the release of the film for July 16, 2021. On the same date, it will also be available through HBO Max, as a result of the slow reactivation of theaters in the United States.