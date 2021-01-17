Space jam was the film that combined animation and live action, which generated a box office success for Warner Bros. The duo made up of Bugs bunny and Michael Jordan wowed audiences, who can now see the first trailer for the sequel.

In the first look, shown by Warner Bros and HBO Max, LeBron James can be seen alongside the lucky rabbit. In addition, the video serves as a promotion to the next films that the studio will release, such as The suicide squad and Godzilla vs. Kong.

LeBron James will be the protagonist of the film entitled Space jam 2. Photo: Warner Bros

In the video you can see the leader of the Looney Tunes with the athlete, who seem astonished to see someone or something that could be the antagonist of the film.

What will Space jam 2 be about?

Space jam: a new legacy tells of LeBron James and his son’s journey to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, LeBron must rescue his lost little one and win an epic basketball game.

The film will direct Terence Nance and Ryan Coogler. In addition, other stars from the NBA and WNBA will be part of the cast: Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.

When is Space jam 2 released?

Warner Bros set the release of the film for July 16, 2021. On the same date, it will also be available through HBO Max, as a result of the slow reactivation of theaters in the United States.