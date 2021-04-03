Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the first trailer for Space Jam 2: a new legacy, the sequel to the 1996 hit movie starring Michael Jordan.
This time, the guest player is LeBron James, who will team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to defeat the Goons, the new villains of the plot.
But the rabbit and his friends are not the only ones present in the film, other characters from Warner Bros and Hanna-Barbera have also appeared in the trailer. Members of series such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and more, have been seen in this first trailer.
Warner and Hanna-Barbera characters in Space Jam 2
- Game of thrones: Westeros, Drogon, Night King and the White walkers
- The thundercats
- Robin from the Adam West series
- Men in Black
- The mask
- War boys from Mad Max
- Danny DeVito’s Penguin
- Catwoman
- A clockwork orange
- Scooby Doo and the Mystery Machine
- The Flintstones
- Caveman captain
- Dynamite the Wonder Dog
- The iron Giant
- Yogi and Bubu
- Mandibulin
- Kong
- Pennywise
- Mr. Cold (Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in 1997’s Batman & Robin)
- Flying Monkeys (Oz)
- Superman
- Batman
- The Jetsons
Space Jam 2 Trailer
NBA stars in Space Jam 2
The film will feature guest appearances by NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma, as well as WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.
