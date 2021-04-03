Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the first trailer for Space Jam 2: a new legacy, the sequel to the 1996 hit movie starring Michael Jordan.

This time, the guest player is LeBron James, who will team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to defeat the Goons, the new villains of the plot.

But the rabbit and his friends are not the only ones present in the film, other characters from Warner Bros and Hanna-Barbera have also appeared in the trailer. Members of series such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and more, have been seen in this first trailer.

Warner and Hanna-Barbera characters in Space Jam 2

Game of thrones: Westeros, Drogon, Night King and the White walkers

The thundercats

Robin from the Adam West series

Men in Black

The mask

Jim Carrey’s mask. Photo: Warner Bros

War boys from Mad Max

Danny DeVito’s Penguin

Catwoman

A clockwork orange

The droogs of A Clockwork Orange. Photo: Warner Bros

Scooby Doo and the Mystery Machine

The Flintstones

Caveman captain

Dynamite the Wonder Dog

The iron Giant

Yogi and Bubu

Mandibulin

Kong

Pennywise

Mr. Cold (Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in 1997’s Batman & Robin)

Flying Monkeys (Oz)

Superman

Batman

The Jetsons

Space Jam 2 Trailer

NBA stars in Space Jam 2

The film will feature guest appearances by NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma, as well as WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.