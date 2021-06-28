It was in 1996 when the first installment of Space Jam was released. On that occasion we had Michael Jordan as the NBA star who is involved in a hilarious and fanciful adventure. In addition, it was one of the few that dared to mix reality with fiction, the result: a resounding success that left a pleasant moment to remember.

Now, we are about to receive a new trip from the Looney Tunes team in Space Jam: a new legacy. In this case, the endearing animated characters will join LeBron James in what is shaping up to be – perhaps – the largest display of references to other franchises ever seen on the big screen with his Tooniverse. At least that is what a recent advance that has been published through the official account of the tape on Instagram lets you know.

In the clip, he shows us Granny in the pure Matrix style, the coyote in pursuit of the roadrunner as if it were Mad Max. We also see James dressed in a Robin suit with Bugs Bunny dressed as Batman. Not only that, Elmer also appears as Evil from Austin Powers.

Space jam 2

What is Space Jam 2 about?

As the writer and screenwriter Ben Mekler has leaked, the plot begins with NBA superstar LeBron James and his son. They both set out on a trip to Warner Bros Studios. However, they are accidentally trapped in a world that contains all the Warner Bros stories and characters, which – incidentally – is under the control of a powerful and flawed force called AI G (played by Don Cheadle).

With the help of Bugs Bunny, James must journey through a never-before-imagined place filled with iconic movie scenes and cartoons as he recruits the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now, to return home, the jock and the Tunes have to unravel AI G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against super digital versions of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA while everyone watches.

When is Space Jam 2 released?

Space Jam: a new legacy is scheduled to hit theaters this July 16. Likewise, it will be available through HBO Max at no extra cost to the monthly subscription. However, its arrival on the platform will take place 31 days after its arrival on the big screen, at least in the United States.