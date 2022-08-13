Space | “It was even a little scary” – The video shows how Space X’s rocket lit up the night sky in Tampere

The Space X rocket crossed Finland on the night between Friday and Saturday. The video sent to HS by a reader shows how a brightly glowing rocket lights up the August night sky.

13.8. 12:36 p.m

Aerospace company Several observations were made in Finland of the launch of Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The rocket was launched from California, USA, on Saturday at 00:40 Finnish time. It had 46 Starlink satellites on board, which it carried into orbit.

HS got hold of the video shot of the rocket in Tampere. The video shows how a brightly glowing circular body lights up the night sky and slowly floats behind the horizon.

“Suddenly a really bright ball was visible in the sky. From there, pellets started coming towards us”, says the person who sent the video to HS Hilda Penninkangas.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, several astronomy enthusiasts and other space admirers were observing the passage of the Perseid meteor shower, which is why shooting stars have been seen in the night sky in the last few days. Last night was predicted to be the busiest night of the meteor shower.

Penninkangas was also with his friends observing shooting stars on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi in ​​Tampere’s Lintulamme district. The rocket appeared in the night sky a little after two in the morning.

“We thought it was a planet when we could see a ring around it, or a UFO or what,” says Penninkangas.

According to Penninkanka, the ball of light was visible in the sky for a few minutes. He has never seen anything like it before. It wasn’t until Saturday morning that he learned the ball of light was actually a Falcon 9 rocket.

“We didn’t expect that. A pretty cool night, when for the first time in my life I saw shooting stars and then something like that.”

Astronomical spokesperson for the association Ursa Anne Liljeström says that there have been sightings of the rocket in the night between Friday and Saturday from different parts of Finland, such as Helsinki and Rovaniemi. By noon on Saturday, the association’s Taivaanvahti service had already received a dozen sightings of the rocket.

“There will probably be more observations. Even the moderators of the service sometimes sleep, and observations appear there when they have time to wake up.”

According to Liljeström, the Falcon 9 launch was the third rocket launch that has been observed in the starry sky in Finland this year. The previous one was on August 1st and the one before that on April 29th.

Liljeström according to the observation of human-sent devices in the starry sky is very common. For example, satellites can be seen “a little bit”.

Liljeström recalls that the most recent rocket sighting that attracted widespread attention among astronomy enthusiasts in Finland was the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s NASA Atlas V rocket. It was launched in September last year. At that time, the association received 17 observations of the rocket.

“Space X launches rockets here and there, and some of them go over Finland. We do not centrally track them. Surely someone who is particularly interested in rocket launches has known how to expect this too,” says Liljeström.

The shooting stars of the Perseid meteor shower, on the other hand, can still be seen in the starry sky during the coming nights. According to Liljeström, the best time to observe a flock of shooting stars is after midnight.