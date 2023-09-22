Is there a need to conquer space? Why do countries allocate billions of dollars to these explorations?

This question is the subject of widespread debate, in the countries with the first achievements themselves, such as the United States, as not a small group of those societies believe that it is better to spend these huge budgets on regular services and improving the lives of the population!

The realistic answer is that the intense competition between major and developed countries to gain a foothold in space reflects the extreme importance of this sector, and that simplifying the discussion to limit it to the volume of spending is extremely naive.

We say this as we proudly welcome Sultan Al Neyadi, or the “Sultan of Space,” the first Arab astronaut to launch on a six-month space mission on the International Space Station.

We say this, and we are all proud of the achievement achieved by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center…an achievement that is credited to all the Emirates and Arabs, and it represents the beginning of a turning point in the history of this region, reflecting an awareness of the importance of this sector, and a determination to go the extra mile to reserve a place for the country in space.

Conquering space is not a kind of luxury or self-provement and bragging. Humans have benefited from these explorations practically since the beginning of the 21st century, whether through developing a system of global communications networks, which created what is known as the global village on Earth, and contributed to a profound degree in increasing knowledge of planet Earth, initially. From the atmosphere to the oceans, forests and deserts, as well as other good uses, those related to intelligence and military activities.

Realizing the importance and seriousness of this sector, the United Nations adopted the establishment of legal foundations that regulate outer space activities, and sponsored five multilateral treaties related to its management, which still constitute a basic and essential reference in this field.

The most prominent rules, principles and laws include the freedom to explore outer space, which is the axis around which other principles revolve, to reduce fears of one country or power monopolizing this sector over another, and the transfer of world wars from earth to heaven.

International legal principles have established an important rule, which is that the freedom to explore outer space is not absolute, but it must be exercised within the limits of what the law stipulates, according to three conditions: that it be without any kind of discrimination, on the basis of equality, and in accordance with international law. From the beginning, the United Nations sought to make outer space a common heritage for humanity, fearing that major powers would exploit the principle of freedom of exploration to seize space resources, as the principle of freedom does not give countries that arrive first the advantage of exploiting those resources at the expense of countries that are late. The right to use is guaranteed to everyone in a fair manner, in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 11 of the Moon Agreement of 1979. This legal text reveals to us the importance of the Emirati space project, as the state launched it at the appropriate time, fortified with science and knowledge, and benefiting from legal principles that I consider fair with regard to the invasion of… Space, congratulations to all of us on this great achievement, and congratulations to the government and people of the Emirates, “the Sultan of Space.”

Arbitrator and legal advisor