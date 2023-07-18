SQUARE ENIX And TAITO announce that it is now available worldwide SPACE INVADERS: World Defense. It will be possible to download the title for free at iOS and Android devices via respectively App Store And Google Play Store.

This new chapter in the video game industry’s longest-running saga was made in collaboration with Googleand take advantage of the new feature Streetscape Geometry and the latest technology augmented reality to offer the player a truly unique experience.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SPACE INVADERS: WORLD DEFENSE – GLOBAL INVASION BEGINS JULY 18 Includes the latest AR and Geospatial technologies from Google Milan (18 July 2023) – Today Square Enix® and TAITO, in collaboration with Google, announced that it is now available SPACE INVADERS: World Defense which incorporates the API* Streetscape Geometrya new feature of Google’s ARCore Geospatial API and the latest augmented reality (AR) technology on Google Play™ and App Store®. Recognized by Guinness World Records in 2020 as the longest running video game series and celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, SPACE INVADERS is now available as a completely new AR game. About SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

45 years after its initial release, SPACE INVADERS makes its comeback! Now it’s time to fight together with players from all over the world to protect the Earth. Experience an immersive AR shooter that blends classic gameplay with a new dimension as you soar through an augmented reality world and take on Invaders emerging from the shadows and around every corner. Players will earn points by exploring their neighborhoods and defeating the Invaders they encounter. Players can unlock special power-ups, participate in zone-specific leaderboards, and share in-game screenshots and AR selfies on their social channels. SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is powered by Google’s ARCore Geospatial API which instantly draws an eye-catching model on the screen that blends AR and 3D from its surroundings, including buildings, bridges, and other architectural elements that surround the player. It also adjusts to the real level location, time, and local weather for immersive gameplay. *Streetscape Geometry: 3D model data of buildings can be captured within a radius of 100 meters from the user’s current location. This feature allows you to hide and unhide AR objects, reflect buildings in real space, and link AR objects to specific buildings, enabling the development of highly immersive AR content that blends with real space. Related links

Official site: https://spaceinvaders-wd.com/index.html

Google AR & VR: https://arvr.google.com/

Google Arts & Culture (TAITO page) https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/taito-corporation

Source: SQUARE ENIX