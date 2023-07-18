Space Invaders: World Defense And available on iOS and Android starting today, in the traditional free-to-play format, and obviously a spectacular could not be missing launch trailer for this interesting augmented reality arcade experience.
Announced in 2021, Space Invaders: World Defense indeed incorporates the API Streetscape Geometrya feature of Google’s ARCore Geospatial technology that offers the best and most sophisticated augmented reality on the App Store and Google Play.
The return of a classic
From the top of the forties, recognized by Guinness World Records in 2020 as the longest running video game franchise everSpace Invaders therefore returns with an episode in which we will have to defend the Earth from the attack of extraterrestrials, but in a completely new way.
Indeed, we will be asked to explore our neighborhood and to defeat the invaders that we will meet, gradually unlocking new upgrades and participating in local rankings, with also the possibility of sharing game images and AR selfies on social networks.
