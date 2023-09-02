Space | India sent a probe to study the Sun

Last week, India also managed to send a lander to the surface of the Moon.

India continued its space program by sending a probe towards the Sun. The Indian space research organization ISRO announced that the launch of the Aditya-L1 probe, which took place shortly before noon, was successful.

Named after the Hindu sun god, the craft will carry instruments to observe the outer layers of the center of the solar system during the four-month journey. The ship will travel 1.5 million kilometers to its destination, or one hundredth of the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

Last week, India also managed to send a lander to the surface of the Moon. It became the fourth nation to successfully send a probe to the Moon.