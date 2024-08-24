The UAE Space Agency will close registration for university students, researchers and entrepreneurs to participate in the second edition of the “Space Sustainability Hackathon” tomorrow, Sunday, while continuing to receive proposals and research papers from registered participants until September 15 in four areas related to addressing sustainability challenges using space technology. The winning research will be announced during the hackathon activities that will start in the first week of October, coinciding with Space Week, and a prize will be awarded to the winning research, which includes space images worth AED 50,000.

In detail, the UAE Space Agency called on university students, researchers and entrepreneurs interested in space science, technology and economy to participate in the activities of the second edition of the “Space Hackathon” that will be launched in mid-September, under the title “Addressing Sustainability Challenges Using Space Technology”, stressing that registration for participation requests by submitting research papers in the field of space technology will close at the end of tomorrow, Sunday, via the electronic link https://bit.ly/3M3Iad4.

The Space Hackathon was launched to promote the use of space technology in addressing global sustainability challenges, and provide an opportunity for researchers, entrepreneurs and experts to develop targeted solutions, by leveraging satellite imagery and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The agency has identified four research categories for those wishing to participate in the new version of the hackathon. The first is related to “Flood Disaster Management”, where participants must search for solutions to enhance flood response and recovery efforts, taking into account real-time monitoring, damage assessment, and predictive analyses related to floods. The second research area is related to “Losses and Damages Resulting from Climate Disasters”, where participating researchers must present innovative research related to ways to mitigate losses and assess damage resulting from climate-related disasters.

The list of research areas also includes “Air Quality Monitoring and Prediction and Water Quality Monitoring and Prediction,” with research focused on improving air or water quality monitoring and prediction using geospatial data, and finally “Mangrove Mapping and Monitoring,” using satellite data to map the extent and spread of mangroves and monitor their health over time.

According to the agency, the first round of the “Space Sustainability Hackathon” will begin with three virtual training sessions for the participating research teams, during which they will receive advanced training on analytical tools and access to satellite data. At the end of the virtual training sessions, all teams are required to submit the proposals they have worked on by September 15, with the teams that qualify for the second round to be selected on September 30.

The agency reported that the second round of the hackathon will start during Space Week next October with in-person sessions over three days. The first day will witness the review of the participating research by experts, while the second day will witness the analysis and imaging of the data. The third and final day will witness the final presentation by the participating research teams and the announcement of the winners. It noted that the winning researchers in the hackathon will receive a prize in the form of a financial grant worth 50,000 dirhams to obtain satellite images, in addition to providing technical guidance services to develop their proposed applications, with these applications being hosted on the GIQ.AE platform and promoted at the Conference of the Parties (COP29).

• Research categories for those wishing to participate in the new version of the “Hackathon”.