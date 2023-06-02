Space | Humanity received a coded test message from Mars that has not yet been opened

Mankind received a message from Mars on May 23. In different parts of the world, attempts have now been made to open the message, the meaning and code of which are still unknown.

In fact, the message is not entirely a mystery. It was sent by the European Space Agency’s Esa probe, which orbits Mars.

The European Space Agency’s Esa probe studies the gas atmosphere of Mars. Its name is Exomars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

The message was sent on its radios as part of project called A Sign in Spacea sign in space.

The brand in space planned and implemented Seti Institute. It was founded in 1984. Its members search for and consider extraterrestrial intelligence in space.

With the help of the message, humanity could think about what we would really do if a message comes to Earth from extraterrestrial intelligence and beings.

The purpose is that scientists and people in general would practice in case that someday a connection with an extraterrestrial intelligence actually occurs.

Connection and ET have been discussed a lot in science fiction and movies. Now it’s all about the right exercise.

Cryptic the message was received by three large radio telescopes. The message reached Earth in about 16 minutes from Mars’ orbit.

The telescopes are the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, the Medicina Radio Astronomy Station in northern Italy, and the Very Large Array in New Mexico.

Teams at each of the three observatories received the coded signal and posted it publicly online.

Now researchers and coders around the world are trying to decode the message. Ordinary citizens can also participate in interpreting the code.

Message appeared on the internet the very next day, May 24. In just a few hours, 1,300 people from all over the world signed up to unlock the code.

The code can be found online. The message can download here.

To pull the project artist and member of Set Daniela de Paulis. He works at the Green Bank Observatory.

“A message from an extraterrestrial civilization would be a shocking experience for all of humanity,” reflects de Paulis and says that’s why it’s worth practicing.

The project host de Paulis is a former dancer and radio amateur who planned the content of the message with a multidisciplinary team.

According to de Paulis, the work was inspired Italo Calvino (1923–1985) book Le Cosmicomiche (1965). The book, as the name says, considers the phenomena of space in a comical way.

It appeared in Finnish under the name 1969 Cosmocomics (Fin. Liisa Ryömä ) and later supplemented in 2008 with the name The whole cosmocomics.

“The experiment will learn how Seti’s community and other communities would do when they receive the message and process what it means,” says the researcher Wael Farah web page According to Space.com.

Farah is a researcher at the Allen Telescope Array (ATA). It is a network of radio antennas in Northern California managed by the Seti Institute.

May-June gatherings have been built around the message.

Different themes are discussed online and in meetings about how the message would affect people and humanity.

By the beginning of June, the message had not yet been opened or at least made public.

Read more: If extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and want to talk, people may be left speechless – Researchers are now trying to find out if there are features in languages ​​that can be understood by all intelligences

Read more: The biggest question in natural science is still unsolved, and it leads to another: Did we really come from space?