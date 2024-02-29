Space | “Good night Odie” – The moon lander has touched down

Odysseus managed to land on the surface of the Moon a week ago. It is the first time in more than 50 years that a US spacecraft landed on the surface of the Moon.

According to Intuitive Manchines, the company that sent the lander to the Moon, Odysseus managed to send a “farewell broadcast” before powering down on Friday. The picture sent by Odysseus shows the surface of the Moon and the crescent-shaped Earth in the background.

“Good night Odie. Hope to hear from you again,” Intuitive Manchines wrote alongside the photo on X.

Odysseus was powered by its solar panels.

The landing did not go without problems, as a technical problem was detected in the ship as it approached the surface of the Moon. The ship had to resort to an experimental laser landing system developed by NASA. Odysseus transports supplies and instruments of the US space agency NASA to the Moon, among other things.

Intuitive Manchines reported the next day about the landing that Odysseus has rolled onto his side. However, Odysseus was able to send data from the Moon.