Space Gears was announced during the Future Games Show with a video of presentation and it is an interesting sci-fi strategy game set on Mars.

Space Gears is therefore a strategic title that mixes elements PvE and PvP for decidedly fast-paced gameplay focused on building armies of combat mechs.

The game focuses above all on action, with the intention of providing accessible and rather immediate gameplay.

As reported by the Pentapeak Studios team, in Space Gears a large part of the micro-management elements that are typical of strategic players of this type have been eliminated, to focus above all on commanding armies.

The basis of the game is therefore the construction of armies of combat mechs to be thrown at enemies, looking above all at battle tactics rather than resource management and the like. For those who aim above all to the point, therefore, Space Gears presents itself as a rather suitable strategic one.

Doesn’t have one yet release date specifies, but should arrive in the course of 2023 on PC through Steam, pending further information on the matter.