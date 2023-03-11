Space | Four astronauts return to Earth, HS broadcasts live

The astronauts worked on the International Space Station for almost half a year.

FourN astronaut is scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday morning.

The capsule carrying the astronauts is expected to fall into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida at around four in the morning Finnish time.

Down the returning astronauts worked on the space station for nearly six months. The group includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassadaa Japanese Space Administration astronaut Koichi Wakata and a cosmonaut of the Russian Space Agency Anna Kikina.

News agency According to Reuters, Mann was the first Native American woman in space and Kiki was the first astronaut to travel on a US spaceship in 20 years.

Russia used to transport astronauts to the station with its Soyuz ship, but now the ships of the American space company SpaceX have handled the transport.

A replacement group of astronauts arrived at the space station already on March 3, and they are supposed to work on the station for about six months.

Directly According to preliminary information, you can watch the broadcast of the astronauts’ return starting at 3:15 a.m. the night before Sunday:

United States is announced that he was going to drive down The International Space Station in 2031. Instead, private space stations will be established, which the US space administration Nasa also plans to rent and use.

Before its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia promised to participate in maintaining the International Space Station until 2024. Cooperation on the space station has continued despite Russia’s military actions.