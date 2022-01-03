Space Force, comedy created by Steve Carell And Greg Daniels, is about to return exclusively to Netflix. With a post on the official social accounts, Netflix Italy communicated to viewers the date to mark on the calendar: the February 18, 2022 the second season will come.

The highly acclaimed first season, available for viewing from May 2020, consists of 10 episodes: The Launch, Save Epsilon 6 !, Mark and Mallory Go to Washington, Lunar Habitat, The Space Flag, The Spy, Edison Jaymes, Marital Visit, Going Back is a Real Achievement and a Proportionate Response.

The series tells the story of the 4-star general Mark Naird, called as chief of staff of the military corps Space Force. The latter, at the request of the White House, will have to operate in space. The base, installed in Colorado, will force Naird and his family to move from Washington to a tiny town in the middle of a desert.

Many characters will come into play in the various episodes, such as the chief scientist Mallory, opposed to war and with a particularly eccentric character, Tony Scarapiducci, an incapable social media manager with developed arrogance, the soldier Yuri (who prefers to be called Bobby), and the one-star general Brad, assistant to Naird.

Naird himself is played by Steve Carell, who also worked on the creation of Space Force for Netflix. In the cast are also present Diana Silvers/ Erin Naird, wife of the protagonist, Jimmy O. Yang/ Dr. Chai Kaifang (recently seen in the Christmas play Lovehard, produced by Netflix) and John Malkovich/ Dr. Adrian Mallory.

The series is a rather complex comedy. Mark Naird finds himself in charge of the Space Force, a branch of the army that aims at return to the moon, and his life suddenly becomes complicated both because of the move to Colorado and because of the new position.

For those who have not yet had the opportunity to see the first season of Space Force on Netflix, or would like to know our opinion, remember that our review and evaluation about it is available.