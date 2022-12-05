The “Ensuring the Security of the National Space Sector Assets” session, within the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which launched today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed assessing the changing landscape of international space operations, and maintaining sustainable and safe space operations.

The speakers emphasized the session, in which everyone in the UAE government participated, the President of the Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al Kuwaiti, the Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, Dr. Robin Jess, the Deputy Commander of the French Space Command, Brigadier General Thierry Blanc, and the Deputy Assistant Minister of Defense for Space and Defense Affairs. US Department of Defense Missile John D. Hill, and the Space Operations Commander of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Colonel Kazuki Tamai, stressed the need to develop international policies and legislation that guarantee rights in the field of space, and the development of international partnerships with the aim of sustaining space activities, calling for sharing experiences with emerging countries in the sector and making available Get easy and timely data so you can benefit from space science and technology.

Participants in the session, moderated by William Alberki, Director of Strategy, Technology and Arms Control Program at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Berlin, answered questions about the impact of political challenges on space leaders, and what are the opportunities and challenges resulting from the establishment of space forces.

serving humanity

“The UAE has ranked fifth in the world in the field of cybersecurity, in addition to achieving many scientific and industrial achievements, including access to Mars, within the framework of its strategy aimed at contributing to the service of humanity and the sustainability of the environment,” said Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government.

Al-Kuwaiti added: “We need concerted efforts to send important and large missions to explore space, and there is an urgent need to start developing international policies and legislation for the government of space, and then comes the stage of building technologies, capabilities and human cadres, which establishes a safe and sustainable environment for all.” In addition to the need for cooperation between countries to sign strategic partnerships, whether in space-related industries or academia, or in the private sector, which must develop a system of governance and control in an effective way that leads to an increase in its share in this sector.

Partnership development

For his part, Deputy Commander of the French Space Command, Brigadier General Thierry Blanc, said: “The French Space Force is responsible for space operations and policies to meet national needs, and build relationships with countries for training and skills acquisition, as we seek to develop our partnerships with the aim of sustaining space activities, so we work with our partners to develop capabilities Monitoring, sharing and transferring data, and we are also working with them to establish standards for space behavior and to develop trust between countries active in this sector.

He added, “We faced many challenges in the field of defense forces, including the development of the infrastructure and regulatory standards for equipment, and the technologies that we need to build the space force, which can be overcome through joint cooperation between all countries on the basis of justice and away from any other calculations so that we can share All of them are the fruits of investment in the vital and important space sector.

systems development

For his part, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space and Missile Defense Affairs at the US Department of Defense John D. Hale affirmed the United States’ pursuit of diversification in the military field and the information field, stressing that the United States does not want to compete and dispute over space.

He continued, “We must not transfer the wars that occur on Earth to space, but we must benefit from it for the benefit of all nations, and this prompts us to work together and cooperate jointly to develop more flexible and resilient systems and equipment.”

He pointed out that the United States seeks to achieve more stability and establish special strategic principles related to military stability, noting that flexibility and steadfastness are considered one of the basic assets that drive the success of the space sector.

big responsibility

For his part, Colonel Kazuki Tamai, Commander of Space Operations of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, confirmed that there is a great development at a high level with regard to space transportation operations in the world, and we have also noticed that there are several countries that make large investments in the framework of seeking human competencies that can work and lead a sector Space, and of course these efforts will contribute to ensuring the sustainability of space.

He added: There is a great responsibility on the countries of the world represented in the need to work together in order to enhance awareness of the importance of the space sector in developing the quality of life, building capabilities and pushing towards strategic cooperation. The importance of an effective partnership between the government and private sectors to devote the peaceful use of space, which achieves stability, sustainability and security for all humanity.

Exchange of experiences

For his part, Dr. Robin Jess, Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, believes that there are a number of challenges facing the world in the field of space, including the peaceful use of outer space, stressing that the United Nations plays a major role as a center that brings together all actors and stakeholders to think about a situation An approach that enables the government and private sectors to work together to devote the peaceful use of outer space, as well as to benefit and exchange experiences and to develop policies that aim for the benefit of all.

He continued: Under the umbrella of the United Nations, we can call on developed countries in the space sector to cooperate with emerging countries in this field, so that they can benefit from space science and technology, as they must share with them expertise and technical know-how and also provide ways to obtain data at an affordable cost. And in due time.