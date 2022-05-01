“Space Force”, the comedy series created by Greg Daniels and starring Steve Carell (star of “The Office”), has been canceled on Netflix. The show had just two seasons launched in 2020 and 2022, which never managed to position themselves in the top 10 of the platform, much less among the most watched of the streaming service.

After the massive loss of subscribers of the red N, it was to be expected that some productions would begin to be unsubscribed if they did not achieve notable success.

The success of “The office” on Netflix led the platform to make “Space Force”, in which the duo between actor Steve Carell and creator Greg Daniels would meet in a new comedy.

Space Force: Season Two on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

But after a first season lukewarmly received by critics, the platform sought to cut costs with the second and add new writers for the direction of the series.

However, the comedy that mocked former President Donald Trump’s idea that the space force would become a sixth branch of the US military fell short.

The second season of “Space Force” did not convince the audience and Netflix decided not to renew it for a third batch of episodes on the streaming platform. Photo: Netflix

Thus, despite having great actors like John Malkovich and hilarious comedians like Ben Schwartz and Jimmy O. Yang, Netflix decided not to renew it for a third season.

Despite the news, this is not the goodbye of Greg Daniels on the platform, since the writer already has the animated series “Bad crimes” and “Exploding kittens” underway, which he produces together with Mike Judge, creator of “Beavis and Butt-head” and “King of the Hill”.