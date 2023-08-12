If you are interested, you can register here

A new one was shown at the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023 gameplay trailers Of Space For Sale which showcased new gameplay and announced the opening of registration for the closed beta .

Space for Sale stars a chubby astronaut, who must explore strange and distant worlds, search for alien life forms and sell real estate properties in the space. Evidently the developers of Mirage Game Studios, to whom we already owe Little Big Workshop, believe that the problem of overcrowding in terrestrial cities will not be resolved in the immediate future. Let’s see the footage, which is better:

In terms of gameplay we are talking about an exploration/survival sandbox game in which the objective is precisely to build houses for very demanding customers, facing alien creatures who do not welcome the arrival of such annoying neighbors on their planet , moreover with tendencies towards genocide.

Consider that Mirage Game Studios is a very small team, made up of less than twenty people. He is currently in his second game. The idea seems good, the realization too. We’ll see if they can break through.