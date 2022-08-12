THQ Nordic is in the mood to reveal in tonight’s event and among the absolute novelties of the THQ Nordic Showcase we also find Space for Sale.

In this game that resembles in some respects what was proposed by Astroneer, we will play the role of a new owner of an entire solar system who will have the task of building everything necessary to allow many nice aliens to find their home.

Space for Sale does not have a release date but for now it has been confirmed for PC and promises to bring its adventure to life in co-op as well.